Musical Legacy of Jefferson Street

3rd Annual Lorenzo Washington Day Gala benefiting the Jefferson Street Sound Museum
Jefferson Street Sound Museum highlights the musical legacy of Historical Jefferson Street and works to bring live music back to North Nashville. On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Lorenzo Washington, Founder of the Jefferson Street Sound Museum, as well as the Vice President, Karen Coffee, to discuss the importance of preserving the musical history of Jefferson Street and their upcoming gala. Visit jeffersonstreetsound.com for more information. Gala Details: Join us on April 3,2025 as we celebrate the Third Annual Lorenzo Washington Day Gala benefiting the Jefferson Street Sound Museum. This year we are pleased to honor Deford Bailey, Thomas Cain , James “Watt” Watkins, Sharon Kay, Mike and Irene Turney (Papa Turney and Ms Zeke). MC Victor Chatman. Location: Millennium Maxwell House Hotel (to be a sponsor, please contact Karen Coffee – 615.485.4893) Attire: Black Tie Entertainment: Melody and Harmony Reception: 6:30pm – 7:00pm Dinner, Program, and Entertainment: 7:00pm – 9:00pm Tickets can be purchased at jeffersonstreetsound.com
