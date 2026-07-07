Nashville Metro Council Considers Data Center Legislation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Data Centers are taking center stage at tonight's Nashville Metro council meeting.

Two of the bills are directly related to establishing zoning rules and there will be a public hearing for each.

Metro Council has established a queue system for the data center public hearings.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes President and Vice Mayor of Nashville Metro Council, Angie E. Henderson, to discuss the bills being considered at tonight's meeting.

If you'd like to share your input, but can't make it to a Metro Council Public Hearing, email your thoughts to councilmembers@nashville.gov

For more information or to contact your Council Member, visit Nashville.gov/Council