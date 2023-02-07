Watch Now
Nashville Metro Council - February 2023

Jim Shulman - Nashville Vice Mayor
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Vice Mayor of Nashville, Jim Shulman, to discuss issues around the city of Nashville and talk about what we can expect from tonight's Metro Council Meeting.
Posted at 9:30 AM, Feb 07, 2023
