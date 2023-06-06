Nashville Metro Council June 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Metro Vice-Mayor Jim Shulman to discuss what we can expect at tonight's Nashville Metro Council meeting.
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jun 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-06 11:32:35-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Metro Vice-Mayor Jim Shulman to discuss what we can expect at tonight's Nashville Metro Council meeting.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.