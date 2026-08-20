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Nashville Police & Public Safety Alliance's Peer City Report

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Halim Genus and Kathy Sinback from the Nashville Police and Public Safety Alliance to talk about how Nashville compares to its peer cities when it comes to safety.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How does Nashville compare to other cities when it comes to safety?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Halim Genus, CEO of the Nashville Police and Public Safety Alliance as well as Kathy Sinback, the Alliance's Executive Vice President to discuss what their group does and how Nashville compares to its peer cities when it comes to safety.

For more information, visit their website: https://www.thenashvillealliance.org/

To check out crime stats in your neighborhood:
https://www.thenashvillealliance.org/public-safety-data-dashboard

To see the full report: Nashville and Its Peers: Policing and Public Safety

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