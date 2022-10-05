Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Nashville Police Staffing Shortage

James Smallwood - Nashville Fraternal Order of Police President
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with James Smallwood, the Nashville Fraternal Order of Police President, about staffing issues, recruitment efforts and how that has impacted the department as well as other Nashville Police issues.
Posted at 9:26 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 10:26:56-04

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
