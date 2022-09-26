NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Sonya Thomas, Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL about education issues within Metro Nashville public schools and how they are impowering parents to take action.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 13:29:58-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, Nick Beres talks with Sonya Thomas, Executive Director of Nashville PROPEL about education issues within Metro Nashville public schools and how they are impowering parents to take action.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.