Nashville Property Tax Relief with Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do seniors and veterans qualify for property tax relief?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Metropolitan Trustee Erica S. Gilmore to discuss Nashville property taxes and tax relief programs that are available.

Contact the Trustee's Office:

Website: www.nashville.gov/trustee

Office: (615) 862-6330

Pay by Phone (automated system): (629) 284-2224

Sign up for the Trustee's Newsletter: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/TNNASH/signup/42796

Link to the Aging Matters Screening and Panel Discussion at The Belcourt on Thursday, Feb 19th, 12:30pm-2pm:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aging-matters-screening-and-panel-discussion-at-the-belcourt-tickets-1981183726859?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawP4PiJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE3R09HYnF6QmNMczVsRnN2c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHu9MepUNDSZzh0FZk1RJQEtTYHviRzideNCCP3M7EsIZlL8RTSxqWVw-Bbjb_aem_NbUMcmoDPa_SIKWOB5YD7A