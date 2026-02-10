Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville Property Tax Relief with Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore

MorningLine: Nashville Property Tax Relief with Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore pt1
MorningLine: Nashville Property Tax Relief with Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore pt2
MorningLine: Nashville Property Tax Relief with Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore pt3
MorningLine: Nashville Property Tax Relief with Metro Trustee Erica Gilmore pt4
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do seniors and veterans qualify for property tax relief?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres sits down with Metropolitan Trustee Erica S. Gilmore to discuss Nashville property taxes and tax relief programs that are available.

Contact the Trustee's Office:
Website: www.nashville.gov/trustee
Office: (615) 862-6330
Pay by Phone (automated system): (629) 284-2224

Sign up for the Trustee's Newsletter: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/TNNASH/signup/42796

Link to the Aging Matters Screening and Panel Discussion at The Belcourt on Thursday, Feb 19th, 12:30pm-2pm:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/aging-matters-screening-and-panel-discussion-at-the-belcourt-tickets-1981183726859?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawP4PiJleHRuA2FlbQIxMABicmlkETE3R09HYnF6QmNMczVsRnN2c3J0YwZhcHBfaWQQMjIyMDM5MTc4ODIwMDg5MgABHu9MepUNDSZzh0FZk1RJQEtTYHviRzideNCCP3M7EsIZlL8RTSxqWVw-Bbjb_aem_NbUMcmoDPa_SIKWOB5YD7A

