Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +MorningLine

Actions

Nashville Public Library Foundation

McLean Barbieri & Elizabeth Sherrard
On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by McLean Barbieri and Elizabeth Sherrard from the Nashville Public Library Foundation to discuss the upcoming Literary Award Weekend.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:31:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by McLean Barbieri and Elizabeth Sherrard from the Nashville Public Library Foundation to discuss the upcoming Literary Award Weekend. For more information, visit NPLF.org.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap