NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this segment of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by McLean Barbieri and Elizabeth Sherrard from the Nashville Public Library Foundation to discuss the upcoming Literary Award Weekend. For more information, visit NPLF.org.
Nashville Public Library Foundation
McLean Barbieri & Elizabeth Sherrard
Posted at 9:31 AM, Nov 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-03 10:31:22-04
