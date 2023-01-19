NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Rev. Glenn Cranfield, the President and CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission to discuss their new Women's and Children's Campus that is expected open in the fall. For more information about The Nashville Rescue Mission or to make a donation, please visit their website here.
Posted at 9:45 AM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 10:45:21-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Rev. Glenn Cranfield, the President and CEO of the Nashville Rescue Mission to discuss their new Women's and Children's Campus that is expected open in the fall. For more information about The Nashville Rescue Mission or to make a donation, please visit their website here.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.