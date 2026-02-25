Nashville Sheriff on scams and potential detention center in Wilson County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Sheriff's Office is seeing a rise in scams involving their office lately. What does the Nashville Sheriff say to do if you are asked to pay his office? Also, what about the potential ICE detention center in Wilson County?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres welcomes Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall to talk scams and the potential ICE detention center in Wilson County.

The Sheriff's office will never call you for money!

Please call the Sheriff's Office at (615) 862-8123 or Metro Police at 615-862-8600 to verify over the phone before you send anyone money.