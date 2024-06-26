Nashville Sheriff's Citizen's Academy
Posted at 10:49 AM, Jun 26, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall to discuss the Sheriff's Office Citizens' Academy, the qualifications for running for Sheriff and takes viewer questions.
Click here for more information about Citizens' Academy.
