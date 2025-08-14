NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is facing a significant childcare crisis, impacting families, businesses, and the overall economy. The high cost and limited availability of quality childcare are forcing parents to make difficult choices, affecting their careers and the well-being of their children.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Melanie Shinbaum, Executive Director of Nashville Early Education Coalition, Alyssa Garnett-Arno, Executive Director at St. Mary Villa and Jennifer Hearn, Early Childhood Educator at Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, to discuss Nashville's childcare crisis.

Nashville Early Education Coalition: https://www.nasheec.org/

To reserve your seat at the FREE Starting at Zero screening, visit https://www.nasheec.org/news-and-updates/documentary

St Mary Villa: https://stmaryvilla.org/

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children: https://fanniebattle.org/