Nashville's Native American Heritage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Albert Bender grew up hearing the story of his great-grandfather defending his land and being killed by white settlers. His parents and elders would tell other stories interesting the young Bender feeding his love for history. But. the more he researched about what happened to his ancestors and other tribes, the angrier he got. That fueled his interest in law. He became an attorney to work on tribal sovereignty and land restoration issues. He has also helped protect native children through the Indian Child Welfare Act.

Contact Albert Bender:

615-337-8512

AlbertBender07@yahoo.com

Native American Indian Association of Tennessee (NAIA)

naiatn.org

Facebook:

IndigenousPeoplesCoalitionNashvilleTN

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