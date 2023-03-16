NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Krissy Hurley from the National Weather Service Nashville to talk about what they do and how they work with television meteorologists. Click here to visit NWS Nashville's website. For more information about CoCoRaHS, click here.
National Weather Service Nashville
Krissy Hurley - Meteorologist-In-Charge
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 10:26:25-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.