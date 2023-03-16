Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +MorningLine

National Weather Service Nashville

Krissy Hurley - Meteorologist-In-Charge
Posted at 9:26 AM, Mar 16, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Krissy Hurley from the National Weather Service Nashville to talk about what they do and how they work with television meteorologists. Click here to visit NWS Nashville's website. For more information about CoCoRaHS, click here.

