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New Cholesterol Guidelines, Heart Health & Statins

American Heart Association Middle Tennessee
On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Annie Thornhill from the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee and the Executive Medical Director of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Daniel Muñoz to discuss cholesterol and heart health.
MorningLine: New Cholesterol Guidelines, Heart Health and Statins pt1
MorningLine: New Cholesterol Guidelines, Heart Health and Statins pt2
MorningLine: New Cholesterol Guidelines, Heart Health and Statins pt3
MorningLine: New Cholesterol Guidelines, Heart Health and Statins pt4
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is cholesterol?
What is the difference between LDL and HDL cholesterol?
What effect does cholesterol have on your heart health?
What are the top questions to ask your health professional about your test results?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Annie Thornhill from the American Heart Association of Middle Tennessee and the Executive Medical Director of the Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute, Dr. Daniel Muñoz to discuss cholesterol and heart health.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

GENERAL INFORMATION: https://www.heart.org/

CHOLESTEROL RESOURCES: https://www.heart.org/cholesterol

LIFE'S ESSENTIAL 8: https://www.heart.org/lifes8

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