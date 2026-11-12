New Tennessee Laws Explained with Davidson County Clerk Sharon Hurt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several new Tennessee laws could affect residents in ways they may not realize, from vehicle registration requirements to changes involving drivers and other everyday services.

Davidson County Clerk Sharon Hurt joins MorningLine to explain what’s changing, what Tennessee residents need to know and how they can prepare.

Watch the conversation to learn more about the new laws and get answers to some of the questions you may have about how the changes.

For more information:

Davidson County Clerk's Website

Phone: 615-862-6050