NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams to talk about the latest Revealed Investigation into Governor Lee's relationship with Hillsdale Charter Schools, Larry Arnn, and the fallout after Arnn's comments about educators. Be sure to watch!
NewsChannel 5 Investigates: Revealed MorningLine
Phil Williams- NewsChannel 5 Chief Investigative Reporter
Posted at 10:50 AM, Jul 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-19 11:50:33-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Chief Investigative Reporter Phil Williams to talk about the latest Revealed Investigation into Governor Lee's relationship with Hillsdale Charter Schools, Larry Arnn, and the fallout after Arnn's comments about educators. Be sure to watch!
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.