NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nurturing homes are built by parents who have the knowledge and a positive support system to help them. Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Jennifer Vaida, Chief Strategy Officer at Nurture the Next, to discuss how they focus on prevention and eliminating the use of DCS services.

Links for more information:

Nurture the Next website: https://www.nurturethenext.org/

Nurture the Next volunteer sign-up: https://nurture.my.salesforce-sites.com/volunteers

Nurture the Next online donate: https://donate.nurturethenext.org/give/447255/#!/donation/checkout

Parent Resources: https://www.parentingtn.org/

Nurture the Next podcast: https://www.nurturethenext.org/podcast