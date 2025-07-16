Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

OllieLife Youth Program

How can we all benefit from youth mentorship? OLLIE is an organization that provides professional development programs throughout the summer and school year for boys aged 12-18 years old who are transitioning from middle to high school to instill excellence. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Cofounders of the OllieLife Youth Program, Ty Garth and Dred Yehudah, to discuss their organization and how everyone benefits from youth mentorship. Visit https://ollielifeyouthprogram.org/ for more information or to make a donation.
MorningLine: OllieLife Youth Program pt1
MorningLine: OllieLife Youth Program pt2
MorningLine: OllieLife Youth Program pt3
MorningLine: OllieLife Youth Program pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can we all benefit from youth mentorship?

OLLIE is an organization that provides professional development programs throughout the summer and school year for boys aged 12-18 years old who are transitioning from middle to high school to instill excellence.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Cofounders of the OllieLife Youth Program, Ty Garth and Dred Yehudah, to discuss their organization and how everyone benefits from youth mentorship.

Visit https://ollielifeyouthprogram.org/ for more information or to make a donation.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay informed with the latest weather tracking