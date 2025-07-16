NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How can we all benefit from youth mentorship?

OLLIE is an organization that provides professional development programs throughout the summer and school year for boys aged 12-18 years old who are transitioning from middle to high school to instill excellence.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Cofounders of the OllieLife Youth Program, Ty Garth and Dred Yehudah, to discuss their organization and how everyone benefits from youth mentorship.

Visit https://ollielifeyouthprogram.org/ for more information or to make a donation.