Operation Stand Down TN Helping Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What does Operation Stand Down Tennessee do? What does Veteran homelessness look like in Tennessee today? What should a Veteran do if they're worried about losing their housing? How can the community support this work?
On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Donald May, Director & Program Manager of Supportive Services for Operation Stand Down Tennessee, to discuss services available to veterans in our area and how you can help.
ARE YOU A VETERAN WHO NEEDS HELP?
Don't Wait for a Crisis. Reach Out Early.
Contact Operation Stand Down TN:
Website: Osdtn.org
Phone: (615) 248-1981
Email: ssvf@osdtn.org
IF YOU WANT TO HELP:
Osdtn.org/donate