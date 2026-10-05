Operation Stand Down TN Helping Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What does Operation Stand Down Tennessee do? What does Veteran homelessness look like in Tennessee today? What should a Veteran do if they're worried about losing their housing? How can the community support this work?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Donald May, Director & Program Manager of Supportive Services for Operation Stand Down Tennessee, to discuss services available to veterans in our area and how you can help.

ARE YOU A VETERAN WHO NEEDS HELP?

Don't Wait for a Crisis. Reach Out Early.

Contact Operation Stand Down TN:

Website: Osdtn.org

Phone: (615) 248-1981

Email: ssvf@osdtn.org

IF YOU WANT TO HELP:

Osdtn.org/donate