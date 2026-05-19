Our Kids Experts Discuss Child Sexual Abuse Prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 7 boys will be sexually abused by age 18.

Most children are sexually abused by someone they know and trust.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Sue Fort White, Hollye Gallion and Caroline Todd from Our Kids to discuss child sexual abuse and how their center helps victims heal.

If you think a child you know is being abused, you can help in the following ways:

Listen to the child.

Let the child talk to you about his or her worries and concerns. Don’t ask a lot of questions.

Believe the child.

Children rarely lie about sexual abuse. Their statements about abuse should be taken seriously.

Support the child.

Children may feel sexual abuse is their fault. Let them know they didn’t do anything wrong and thank them for telling.

Stay calm.

A child may not talk about abuse if he or she knows that it makes you feel angry, worried or scared.

Take action.

Children who are being abused must rely on adults to keep them safe. Do not try to forget the problem or hope it will go away. Do not confront the abuser.

Report it.

A report is simply a request for an investigation. You do not have to know for sure that the abuse happened. By law, any person who knows or has reasonable cause to suspect that a child has been abused MUST report such knowledge or suspicion immediately. No one but the child welfare agency will know that you made the report.

The toll-free number to call in Tennessee is 877-237-0004.

Contact Our Kids Center: (615) 341-4911

https://ourkidscenter.com/

https://whatifitoldyou.com/