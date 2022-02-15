Watch
Our Kids Soup Sunday: Happening Around Town

This Sunday at Nissan Stadium
Our Kids Soup Sunday is probably one of the most creative and yummy fundraisers in Middle Tennessee. On today's Happening Around Town, we learn more about Our Kids and the amazing work they do for our community, and one of their biggest fundraising events, Soup Sunday. Be sure to watch to learn how you can get your tickets.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 15, 2022
