NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our Kids Soup Sunday is probably one of the most creative and yummy fundraisers in Middle Tennessee. On today's Happening Around Town, we learn more about Our Kids and the amazing work they do for our community, and one of their biggest fundraising events, Soup Sunday. Be sure to watch to learn how you can get your tickets.
www.OurKidsCenter.com
Our Kids Soup Sunday: Happening Around Town
This Sunday at Nissan Stadium
Posted at 9:50 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 10:50:44-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Our Kids Soup Sunday is probably one of the most creative and yummy fundraisers in Middle Tennessee. On today's Happening Around Town, we learn more about Our Kids and the amazing work they do for our community, and one of their biggest fundraising events, Soup Sunday. Be sure to watch to learn how you can get your tickets.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.