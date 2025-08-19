Overdose Awareness and Prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — International Overdose Awareness Day is August 31, 2025.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by three representatives from STARS Nashville to talk about their work educating people about addiction and overdoses.

For more information or to schedule a training, call 615-279-0058 or visit their website.

International Overdose Awareness Events:

If your team is looking for a meaningful volunteer project, STARS Nashville invites you to join them on Tuesday, August 26th at Ford Ice, Bellevue from 1:00-4:00.

Groups will hear from our Regional Overdose Prevention Specialists (ROPS) on their powerful work in the community to educate on the opioid crisis and ways to reverse an overdose. Groups will also help assemble overdose reversal kits, working to save one life at a time!

For more information, please contact Kay Higgs at khiggs@starsnashville.org.

This event is a partnership with the TN Dept of Mental Health and Substance Services and the TN Dept of Health.

There will be an Overdose Awareness Gathering Event at the Bethel Church if the Nazarene, 455 Broadmoor Drive, Nashville, TN 37216, on Thursday, August 28 from 6pm-8:30pm. Click here for more information.