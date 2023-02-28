PACT Act and Veterans Benefits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Charles L. Moore, Jr., Nashville Regional Office Executive Director for the Veterans Benefits Administration to discuss the PACT Act and how that effects Veterans benefits claims.

For more information:

Call 1-800-827-1000 to speak with a VA benefits specialist.

File a claim: The below links provide information on how Veterans can file claims online.

File for disability compensation with VA Form 21-526EZ | Veterans Affairs [va.gov]

Below are links to several Veterans Service Organizations who can assist Veterans and their beneficiaries with filing claims and providing one-on-one assistance with no cost to the Veteran: