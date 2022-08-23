Watch Now
Payday Loans

Marla Williams from the Legal Aid Society talks payday loans.
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Marla Williams from the Legal Aid Society to discuss payday loans.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 23, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nick Beres is joined by Marla Williams from the Legal Aid Society to discuss payday loans and why you should avoid them.

