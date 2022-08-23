NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nick Beres is joined by Marla Williams from the Legal Aid Society to discuss payday loans and why you should avoid them.
Payday Loans
Marla Williams from the Legal Aid Society talks payday loans.
Posted at 10:56 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 11:56:11-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nick Beres is joined by Marla Williams from the Legal Aid Society to discuss payday loans and why you should avoid them.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.