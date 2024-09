NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Four people, two teachers and two students, were killed in a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Bere sits down with security expert Michael "Moose" Moore with The Vigilance Group to discuss how school mass shootings like the one in Georgia can be prevented.

