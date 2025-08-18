Potential Challenges of Drilling Under Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On July 28, the Boring Company and Governor Bill Lee announced the Music City Loop, a privately funded underground tunnel that would run from Nashville International Airport to Downtown Nashville. What are the potential issues or challenges that may arise from this massive project?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres sits down with Michael Zoccola, a retired Geotechnical Engineer from the US Army Corps of Engineers, to discuss the challenges of drilling under Nashville.