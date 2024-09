NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Their goal is to gather, document, and share wisdom and sacred knowledge from North Nashville community elders to fortify us for the uncertain future ahead.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by the Executive Producer of the We Are North Nashville podcast, Andrea Tudhope, and Larry Turnley, Jr., a North Nashville community organizer and activist, to discuss the podcast.

