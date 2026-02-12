Preventing Heart Disease

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is American Heart Month, a crucial time to focus on cardiovascular health, as heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

What are the warning signs of heart disease you shouldn't ignore? How does seeing a family medicine doctor help prevent heart disease long before before it becomes serious?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Jose E. Rodriguez, M.D., a Family Medicine doctor at Meharry Medical Group, to discuss heart health.

Schedule a health screening: Meharry.edu/mmg

Make an appointment: 615-372-6348

Meharry Medical Group

1810 Albion Street, Nashville, TN 37208