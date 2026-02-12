Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Preventing Heart Disease

February is American Heart Month, a crucial time to focus on cardiovascular health, as heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S. What are the warning signs of heart disease you shouldn't ignore? How does seeing a family medicine doctor help prevent heart disease long before before it becomes serious? On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Jose E. Rodriguez, M.D., a Family Medicine doctor at Meharry Medical Group, to discuss heart health. Schedule a health screening: Meharry.edu/mmg Make an appointment: 615-372-6348 Meharry Medical Group 1810 Albion Street, Nashville, TN 37208
MorningLine: Preventing Heart Disease pt1
MorningLine: Preventing Heart Disease pt2
MorningLine: Preventing Heart Disease pt3
MorningLine: Preventing Heart Disease pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — February is American Heart Month, a crucial time to focus on cardiovascular health, as heart disease remains the leading cause of death in the U.S.

What are the warning signs of heart disease you shouldn't ignore? How does seeing a family medicine doctor help prevent heart disease long before before it becomes serious?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Jose E. Rodriguez, M.D., a Family Medicine doctor at Meharry Medical Group, to discuss heart health.

Schedule a health screening: Meharry.edu/mmg
Make an appointment: 615-372-6348
Meharry Medical Group
1810 Albion Street, Nashville, TN 37208

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Click. Give. Make a Difference.