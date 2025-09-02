Process of investigating ethics complaints in Metro Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What happens when an ethics complaint is filed against a Nashville Metro Council member? What does the president pro tempore of Metro Council do? Which council members are running for the Planning & Zoning Committee chair? Do lobbies try to influence how council members vote?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Vice Mayor and President of Metro Council of Nashville and Davidson County, Angie Henderson, to discuss Nashville's Metro Council.

