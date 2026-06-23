Professional women's basketball in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville is getting its first-ever professional women’s basketball team as part of the developmental UpShot League. The franchise is slated to begin play in May 2027 at Vanderbilt University’s Memorial Gymnasium.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Nancy VanReece, President/CEO of Nashville Upshot along with the Director of Corporate Partnerships for UpShot Nashville, Dajanae Cole, to discuss women's professional basketball coming to Nashville.

Visit www.nashvillesnewhometeam.com for ticket information.