Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+MorningLine

Actions

Questions you should ask before surgery

The British Medical Journal published a study after reviewing hospital charts from 11 hospitals in Massachusetts. They found that one fourth of all patients experienced potentially preventable adverse events. What does this say about our healthcare system? On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Board Certified Medical Malpractice Attorney, Clint Kelly, of The Kelly Firm, to discuss ways you can make sure your not a victim of a medical mistake. This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.
MorningLine: Questions you should ask before surgery pt1
MorningLine: Questions you should ask before surgery pt2
MorningLine: Questions you should ask before surgery pt3
MorningLine: Questions you should ask before surgery pt4
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The British Medical Journal published a study after reviewing hospital charts from 11 hospitals in Massachusetts. They found that one fourth of all patients experienced potentially preventable adverse events.

What does this say about our healthcare system?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Board Certified Medical Malpractice Attorney, Clint Kelly, of The Kelly Firm, to discuss ways you can make sure your not a victim of a medical mistake.

This episode is paid for by The Kelly Firm.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.