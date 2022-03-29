NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) —The RaDonda Vaught trial came to an end after a jury found Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication. Medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly is our guest. We will also read a joint statement sent to us by the TN Nurses Association and American Nurses Association. Be sure to watch!
RaDonda Vaught Verdict: Conversation with Clint Kelly on MorningLine
Clint Kelly - Medical Malpractice Attorney
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:54:42-04
