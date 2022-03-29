Watch
RaDonda Vaught Verdict: Conversation with Clint Kelly on MorningLine

Clint Kelly - Medical Malpractice Attorney
On today's MorningLine, we continue the conversation about the trial of RaDonda Vought, a former nurse who was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication. Medical malpractice attorney Clint Kelly is our guest. We will also read a joint statement sent to us by the TN Nurses Association and American Nurses Association. be sure to watch!
