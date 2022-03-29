NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The RaDonda Vaught trial came to an end after a jury found Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Chad Jackson, the lead prosecutor in this case. Be sure to watch to learn more.
RaDonda Vaught Verdict: MorningLine
Chad Jackson - Prosecutor/ District Attorney's Office, Nashville
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:49:48-04
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The RaDonda Vaught trial came to an end after a jury found Vaught guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Chad Jackson, the lead prosecutor in this case. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.