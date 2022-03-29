Watch
RaDonda Vaught Verdict: MorningLine

Chad Jackson - Prosecutor/ District Attorney's Office, Nashville
The RaDonda Vaught trial came to an end, and was found guilty of criminally negligent homicide in the death of a patient who was accidentally given the wrong medication. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Chad Jackson, the lead prosecutor in this case. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Posted at 12:49 PM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 13:49:48-04

