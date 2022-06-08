Re-Entering Society: What Are Your Rights? MorningLine

NASHVILLE, tenn. (WTVF) — For those that have spent many years of their lives behind bars re-entering society might be difficult, both socially and emotionally. Starting new might be challenging, but there are many laws in place to get them started. Attorney Tom Szaniawski, with Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee, joins us to talk about legal rights for those re-entering society, and how the community can contribute to their success. Be sure to watch to learn more.

