NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Middle Tennessee real estate market continues to be a complicated one- too many buyers and not enough inventory. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Real Estate Broker Gabriela Lira about the ins and outs on today's market, and to take your questions and comments.
Real Estate Market In Middle TN: MorningLine
Ins & Outs of Real Estate with Gabriela Lira
Posted at 10:39 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 11:39:28-05
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Middle Tennessee real estate market continues to be a complicated one- too many buyers and not enough inventory. On today's MorningLine, we talk to Real Estate Broker Gabriela Lira about the ins and outs on today's market, and to take your questions and comments.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.