NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Compass Real Estate Broker, Gabriela Lira to talk about the real estate market in the Nashville area. You can reach Gabriella Lira at 615-440-6327 or gabriela.lira@compass.com.
Real Estate Market November 2022
Gabriela Lira - Compass Real Estate Broker
Posted at 10:21 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 11:21:19-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.