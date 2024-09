NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How do you get started with estate planning? What are the two reasons a will can be contested?

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Chris Johnson, Attorney with Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning, to discuss the importance of estate planning before there is a crisis.

Click here for more information

This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning.