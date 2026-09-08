Reasons you can dispute a will

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What are the reason that you can legally dispute a will? Is a handwritten will legally binding? What is probate? What are the risks of putting your beneficiaries names on the deed to your house?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres welcomes Attorney Chris Johnson from Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law and Estate Planning to discuss the risks of not planning ahead for what happens to your assets.

Visit https://www.tn-elderlaw.com/ or call 615-824-2571 for more information.

This episode is paid for by Johnson McGinnis Elder Care Law & Estate Planning.