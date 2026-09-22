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Recovery is possible

Samaritan Recovery Community
On this episode of MorningLIne, host Nick Beres welcomes guests from Samaritan Recovery Community to discuss how they help people recovering from addiction.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 50.2 million American adults considered themselves to be in recovery from their substance use and/or mental health problems.

September is National Recovery Awareness Month

Non-profit Samaritan Recovery Community works with people dealing with substance or alcohol addiction or abuse.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Mark Lasko, CEO of Samaritan Recovery Community, Jonathan Pursley, Director of Admissions and an alumnus of Samaritan Recovery Community and Michael, an active client of Samaritan Recovery Community to discuss how recovery is possible.

Contact Samaritan Recovery Community
PHONE: 615-244-4802
WEBSITE: samctr.org

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