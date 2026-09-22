NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — According to The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) 50.2 million American adults considered themselves to be in recovery from their substance use and/or mental health problems.

September is National Recovery Awareness Month

Non-profit Samaritan Recovery Community works with people dealing with substance or alcohol addiction or abuse.

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. Mark Lasko, CEO of Samaritan Recovery Community, Jonathan Pursley, Director of Admissions and an alumnus of Samaritan Recovery Community and Michael, an active client of Samaritan Recovery Community to discuss how recovery is possible.

Contact Samaritan Recovery Community

PHONE: 615-244-4802

WEBSITE: samctr.org