NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Have you heard about replacement theory? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Lynda Williams, MTSU professor of criminal justice and a former U.S. Secret Service Deputy Asst. Dir., to talk about what exactly is replacement theory, why we've heard more about it in recent days, and why it may be tied to domestic terrorist attacks. Be sure to watch!
Replacement Theory and Domestic Terrorism: MorningLine
Lynda Williams- Criminal Justice Professor, MTSU
Posted at 11:16 AM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 12:16:44-04
