NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The National Council on Aging reports that one in three older adults nationwide are economically insecure, and $30 billion in available benefits go unclaimed each year. The RESET program sets out to change that.

On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Renee Hampton, RESET Program Manager, and Erin Akery, from the Nashville Financial Empowerment Center, to discuss the RESET Program.

For more information:

AgeWell

Call 615-353-4235 or visit agewelltn.org

Start your benefits checkup here: https://agewelltn.benefitscheckup.org/

Nashville Financial Empowerment Center

Call 615-748-3620 or visit fec.nashville.gov