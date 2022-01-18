NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WYVF) — Caring for a loved one can be a difficult process, and it takes a lot of someone's time. But did you know there are many resources available to help you ensure you continue to have moments to yourself? On today's MorningLine we talk to Lynn Wood, Caregiver Support Coordinator for MHA of the MidSouth, about what's available to offer some respite to caregivers. Be sure to watch to learn more.
Resources For Caregivers: MorningLine
Conversation With Lynn Wood, MHA of the MidSouth
Posted at 11:09 AM, Jan 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 12:09:06-05
