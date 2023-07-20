Rising Rent Prices

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Rent prices continue to rise in middle Tennessee. Is a computer algorithm responsible for that? Today on MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Tennessee State University Assistant Professor of Public Administration, Ken Chilton, to discuss a lawsuit alleging RealPage worked with some of the nation's largest landlords to create a cartel to raise rents.
