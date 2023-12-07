Salvation Army Stories of Hope

Watch Now
On this episode of MorningLine, we are hearing stories of hope from The Salvation Army Nashville. Nick Beres is joined by Captain Philip Canning from The Salvation Army Nashville, Shawn Holmes, a supportive housing graduate and Liz Mallard, a Salvation Army LifNav Graduate. Shawn and Liz share their life stories and share how The Salvation Army helped them change their lives.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Dec 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-07 11:37:55-05

For More Information:
The Salvation Army Nashville
Address: 631 Dickerson Pk, Nashville, TN 37207
Telephone number: 615-242-0411
Click here to visit their website

