Salvation Army Stories of Hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, we hear stories of hope from The Salvation Army Nashville. Nick Beres is joined by Captain Philip Canning from The Salvation Army Nashville, Shawn Holmes, a supportive housing graduate and Liz Mallard, a Salvation Army LifNav Graduate. Shawn and Liz share their life stories and tell us how The Salvation Army helped them change their lives.
For More Information:
The Salvation Army Nashville
Address: 631 Dickerson Pk, Nashville, TN 37207
Telephone number: 615-242-0411
Click here to visit their website