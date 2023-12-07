Salvation Army Stories of Hope

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, we hear stories of hope from The Salvation Army Nashville. Nick Beres is joined by Captain Philip Canning from The Salvation Army Nashville, Shawn Holmes, a supportive housing graduate and Liz Mallard, a Salvation Army LifNav Graduate. Shawn and Liz share their life stories and tell us how The Salvation Army helped them change their lives.

For More Information:

The Salvation Army Nashville

Address: 631 Dickerson Pk, Nashville, TN 37207

Telephone number: 615-242-0411

Click here to visit their website

