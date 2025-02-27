Seasonal Depression: Signs & Symptoms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What is seasonal depression and how do you know if you have it? What are the treatments for it?

On this episode of MorningLine, host Nick Beres is joined by Dr. James McKenzie, Psychiatrist at Meharry Medical Group Mental Health Clinic to discuss seasonal affective disorder.

For more information:

Meharry Medical Group Mental Health Clinic

935 21st Avenue North Nashville, TN 37208

Open: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday

Hours: 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. (closed for lunch at 12pm)

Appointments: meharrymedicalgroup.com