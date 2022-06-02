Watch
Second Amendment: Gun Rights- MorningLine

Dr. John Vile- Political Science Prof. MTSU
Posted at 12:02 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 13:02:06-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The latest mass shootings around the country has left many asking the question- do we need stricter gun laws? If so, how could that impact the second amendment and your gun rights? On today's MorningLine, we are joined by Dr. John Vile, MTSU professor and U.S. Constitution expert, to talk about what the second amendment and to take your questions and comments. Be sure to join us.

