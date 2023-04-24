Sexual Assault Center of Middle TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Rachel Freeman and Lorraine McGuire from the Sexual Assault Center of Middle Tennessee to discuss the services their center offers and how the backlog of processing rape kits affects the victims of sexual assault. Chat online 24/7 at https://sacenter.org/or call 1-866-811-7473 for the Statewide 24-Hour Crisis & Support Line.