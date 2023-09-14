Prev
On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Kristin Benton, owner of She Shoots Training to talk about her business and the firearms training and classes that she offers.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Proper training is key to being a responsible gun owner. On this episode of MorningLine, Nick Beres is joined by Kristin Benton, owner of She Shoots Training to talk about her business, the importance of firearm training and what she teaches.
